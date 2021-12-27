A man discovers a lopsided dice, which was used by Roman gamblers to cheat 2,000 years ago.

A man discovers a pair of lopsided dice, which were used to cheat gamblers 2,000 years ago.

A METAL DETECTOR discovered a 2,000-year-old lopsided dice used by Roman gamblers.

During a pre-Christmas search with friends, cleaner Stephen Pattison, 47, discovered the bronze artefact in a field.

Until he rubbed away some of the soil and saw dots, he assumed it was a nut or bolt from farm machinery.

Stephen, a history buff, immediately recognized it as a Roman dice — and when he tried it out, he realized it was skewed because certain numbers appeared more frequently.

“The Romans used to play a game with it involving rolling a two or a six,” Stephen explained.

“They slightly skewed the dice to increase their chances of winning.”

“They were big gamblers, and there’s always cheating when money is involved!”

Stephen, a married man from Thirsk in North Yorkshire, discovered the dice in Bagby.

“It’s just such a lovely find,” Stephen said, who has previously discovered 13th century silver coins.