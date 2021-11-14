A man found dead near Pennsylvania railroad tracks had been stabbed, not killed by a train; a suspect has been arrested.

A man found dead near Pennsylvania railroad tracks had been stabbed, not killed by a train, and the suspect has been apprehended.

A suspect in a fatal stabbing has been arrested after the victim’s body was discovered near railroad tracks in western Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Vendell Nasir III, 28, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, is the suspect, according to Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV.

Early Friday, he was arrested in connection with the case.

This comes after a man’s body was discovered near railroad tracks near Creek Street in Scott Township, Allegheny County, at around 6 p.m.

As of last report, the man had not been publicly identified.

Nasir was charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence after a homicide investigation was conducted by Allegheny County and Scott Township Police.

According to KDKA, he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment at the time of the last report.

The case’s motive has yet to be revealed.

