A man found guilty of murdering his wife after blaming panhandlers for her death.

A man accused of murdering his wife after blaming panhandlers for her death.

The Baltimore Sun (TNS)’s Tim Prudente

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore jury found Keith Tyrone Smith guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday, three years after he stabbed his wife to death while driving through East Baltimore, blaming the attack on a homeless couple panhandling for money.

Smith, 55, of Aberdeen, was found guilty of murdering his wife, Jacquelyn Smith, after a two-day trial.

His trial began last week in Baltimore Circuit Court and lasted five days, with detectives testifying about Smith’s story about knife-wielding panhandlers on a desolate city street corner at midnight.

“Think about it for a moment.

In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna told the jury, “A panhandler just randomly stabs her five times?”

Keith Smith told police he was driving his wife and adult daughter, Valeria, home from an American Legion hall where they were celebrating Valeria’s birthday.

He told police that Jacquelyn handed a couple panhandling with a baby (dollar)10 out the window, but they snatched her necklace, stole her wallet from her lap, and stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

He rushed his wife to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Keith Smith went out of his way to prove his point.

He and Valeria — who pleaded guilty to being his accomplice last year — dumped Jacquelyn’s wallet.

Keith Smith dialed 911, distraught, after his wife was fatally injured.

He drove his wife to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her because he arrived too late.

The father and daughter gave tearful interviews to news reporters in the days afterward.

In front of homicide detectives, he sobbed.

Keith urged officials to make panhandling illegal in Baltimore’s streets so that no one else suffers the same fate as his wife.

The father and daughter rented a car and headed to Mexico three months after the murder.

They were apprehended 20 miles from the border by Texas troopers.

The Smiths were in Druid Hill Park for about 15 minutes at the time of the murder, according to cellphone signals.

Keith Smith detailed the deadly night in his interviews with detectives, but he made no mention of a detour in the park.

Investigators looked at footage from 30 surveillance cameras installed along the Smiths’ alleged route.

