A man from Central Pennsylvania died after colliding with a pole, according to the coroner.

According to the county coroner’s office, a York County man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a pole Tuesday night, resulting in fatal injuries.

Around 7:15 p.m., Reuben Hilliard was driving west on Route 462 through Hallam Borough.

According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, he crashed near the 400 block of East Market Street on Tuesday.

According to the coroner’s office, Hilliard collided with a parked car and a pole before rolling over.

Hilliard lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it.

According to the coroner’s office, the 38-year-old was critically injured and taken to York Hospital, where he died about an hour later.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, and no one was hurt.

There will be no autopsy, but according to Gay, Hilliard’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Toxicology tests will be performed as part of the standard procedure.

Police in Hellam Township are looking into the matter.

