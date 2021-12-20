A man from Central Pennsylvania faces up to 60 years in prison for rapping a teenage girl and asking another girl for lewd photos.

A man from Central Pennsylvania faces up to 60 years in prison for rapping a teen girl and asking another girl for lewd photos.

A man from central Pennsylvania who was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl and attempting to persuade a 12-year-old girl to send him lewd photos could face a sentence of up to six decades in prison.

Edwin Davis, 47, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro to 19 12 to 60 years in prison for crimes committed in Columbia in March 2018.

Davis, Edwin

Davis was targeted by police, according to the county district attorney’s office, after a witness saw the 13-year-old running down the street yelling that she had been raped.

Davis was seen standing behind some nearby bushes, adjusting the waistband of his pants, according to police.

“Davis had exchanged phone numbers with the victims after walking past them earlier in the day.”

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said, “Both victims identified the attacker and the clothes he was wearing to police.”

The prosecutor stated, “Every parent’s worst nightmare is for their child to run into a stranger like him.”