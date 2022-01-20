A man from Central Pennsylvania has been charged with the murder of a woman in North Carolina, and police believe he will return to Pennsylvania.

A man accused of killing a woman in North Carolina may be returning to Central Pennsylvania, according to police.

Authorities are looking for a York County man after a Lancaster County woman was discovered dead in a North Carolina motel room on Monday.

Suzanne Kauffman, 20, was discovered inside the Days Inn in Mocksville, located at 1500 Yadkinville Road, according to a news release from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah, the man charged with her death, was renting out the room where she was discovered.

Because two other people called the sheriff’s department at 9:50 p.m., police discovered Kauffman, a resident of West Cocalico Township.

On Monday, they requested assistance in returning several phones.

According to the people, the missing phones were last seen with Kauffman, who was also missing.

Kauffman was reported missing from a camp she was visiting from Pennsylvania in Iredell County, North Carolina.

When the people looking for the phones tried calling them, they were told to go to the motel and pick up the phones.

The owner of the phones discovered them scattered along the road near a Mocksville Kentucky Fried Chicken, along with a key for an Acura car, according to police.

Kauffman was thought to be driving an Acura, which police found in the KFC parking lot.

Quincy Cheeks Hannah is wanted for the murder of Susanna Kauffman, a Lancaster County woman, on Jan.

15th of February, 2022

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office provided this image.

Kauffman allegedly met Hannah, 26, in Mocksville, according to investigators.

They discovered her body in his motel room.

Hannah is being charged with murder by the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen driving a light blue 2009 Toyota sedan with the Pennsylvania license plate LRE 6319.

He could be on his way back to Windsor Township, Pennsylvania, where he lives.

Anyone with information about Hannah’s whereabouts or the case should contact the sheriff’s office at 336-751-6238 or [email protected]

On the sheriff’s office website, dcsonc.com, you can also leave tips.

