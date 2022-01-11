A man from Central Pennsylvania is wanted in connection with multiple fires.

Two fires were set at a residential building last week, and a Lancaster County man is wanted for arson.

Lancaster police said officers were dispatched to the city’s 500 block of Poplar Street at 6:45 p.m. on Jan.

4, where a fire in a yard was threatening to spread to the house’s exterior.

Investigators determined the fire was set on purpose and enlisted the help of forensics and the fire marshal to look into it.

According to police, fire crews were dispatched to the residence at 4:38 a.m. the following morning due to a fire on a second-floor balcony.

During the investigation, a fire victim claimed to have seen Alvin Chambers II in the area on the morning of the second fire.

According to online court dockets, one of the fire victims knew Chambers, a Maytown resident.

He was last seen in a red Honda SUV, which was found near Laurel and Lafayette streets shortly after the fire, according to police.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop Chambers, but he drove away at a high rate of speed.

He was eventually apprehended in the 200 block of Route 30 by an East Lampeter Township police officer, but he managed to flee.

Both fires were determined to have been set deliberately, with Chambers being the primary suspect.

According to online court dockets, Chambers is wanted for arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief by fire, loitering and prowling at night, and fleeing or attempting to elude a cop.

Anyone with information on Chambers’ current or suspected whereabouts should call 717-735-3301 and ask for Det.

Hickey, Toby.

More information can be found at INFOSURHOY: