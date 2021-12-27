A man from Central Pennsylvania was killed in an apparent stabbing, according to the coroner.

The York Dispatch’s Aimee Ambrose

A man was killed in a stabbing in York City on Sunday night.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Joselito Pagan-Ocasio, 36, was found dead around 11:30 p.m. in a home in the 300 block of East King Street.

According to the coroner’s office, Pagan-Ocasio died as a result of a stabbing.

Later this week, an autopsy will be performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of his death.

There have been no arrests reported.

York City police are investigating the situation, including what led to Pagan-Ocasio’s death.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2204, the department’s tip line.

Tips can also be submitted through the Crimewatch app or online at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

INFOSURHOY continues:

Harrisburg officers are looking into a fatal shooting.

A Harrisburg man claimed he set fire to plastic cemetery wreaths to’save the Earth,’ according to police.

On Christmas Eve, a woman stabbed her boyfriend with a sword to extract ‘entities’ from him, according to a report.