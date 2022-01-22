A man from Central Pennsylvania who was wanted in North Carolina for murder has been apprehended in Florida, according to police.

According to a statement on the Davie County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Quincy Cheeks Hannah, 26, has been charged with killing Suzanne Kauffman while they were both in North Carolina.

He’s been charged with assassination.

Kauffman, 20, of West Cocalico Twp., was found in a room at the Days Inn in Mocksville, NC, at 1500 Yadkinville Road, which was being rented out by Hannah, according to authorities.

Kauffman’s body was only discovered after two other people contacted the sheriff’s department on Monday, requesting assistance in retrieving several of her phones.

Hannah was found in the vehicle he was suspected of driving out of Mocksville just outside the Everglades National Park in Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hannah is being extradited back to North Carolina, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office, which is working with Florida authorities.

Davie County Sheriff’s Office provided this photo.