A man from Cumberland County is accused of money laundering and other charges.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a Cumberland County man was charged in a criminal information with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of theft of public money for defrauding Medicare and the US Department of Health and Human Services between 2016 and 2020.

The information alleges that Rodney L Yentzer, 52, conspired with others to defraud Medicare by billing for medically unnecessary urine drug tests for chronic opioid patients at medical clinics he controlled, including a group of clinics known as Pain Medicine of York or “PMY” (also known as All Better Wellness), according to US Attorney John C Gurganus.

Yentzer’s address has not been revealed.

The release went on to say:

The information also claims that Yentzer received over (dollar)191,000 in stimulus money from the US Department of Health and Human Services, which was intended for health care providers with COVID-19-related expenses and lost revenues.

Even though Yentzer had resigned from PMY the month before and PMY had been closed since late 2019, he received these funds in April 2020.

Yentzer is accused of spending these funds on things unrelated to COVID-19 relief, such as personal expenses.

In November 2019, search warrants were executed at PMY’s various locations, and the company abruptly shut down.

The Office of Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General investigated the case.

Prosecutors are Assistant US Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma and Special Assistant US Attorney Robert Smultkis.

Conspiracy to commit health care fraud carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison under federal law.

The maximum penalty under the law for conspiring to launder money is 20 years in prison.

Forgery of public funds carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.

