A man from Dauphin County has reported the theft of a massive ‘Olaf’ decoration to the police.

A man from Dauphin County has reported the theft of a massive ‘Olaf’ decoration to police.

Someone didn’t get into the Christmas spirit this year and stole a large Christmas decoration from a Dauphin County home on Christmas Eve.

When he realized his 12-foot blow-up “Olaf” Christmas decoration was missing, an East Hanover Township man called state police on Friday morning, according to state police.

According to police, the decoration was in his front yard in the 9300 block of Jonestown Road.

The (dollar)150 value of the blown-up figure is estimated.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Harrisburg State Police Barracks at 717-671-7500.

