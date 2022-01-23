A man from Johnstown died of frostbite after a fall, according to the coroner.

According to the coroner, a man in Johnstown froze to death after a fall.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, a Johnstown man died Friday night after apparently falling outside his home in the bitter cold.

Lees has called a press conference for Saturday afternoon to share the news.

The press conference will be held at Lees’ office, 110 Franklin Street, with Cambria County Emergency Management Director Art Martynuska also expected to attend.

“With the severe drop in temperatures we’ve been experiencing in the area — and we’re still in the early stages of winter,” Lees explained, “we want to raise public awareness to prevent these deaths.”