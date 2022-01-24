A man from Middletown has been charged with child abuse.

An investigation was sparked when staffers at a local day care noticed bruising on the side of a baby girl’s face earlier this month, and a Middletown man is being held in Dauphin County Prison on aggravated assault charges.

Patchwork Kids’ staff took photos, contacted the mother, and the baby was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Staff at the medical center were initially told that the four-month-old girl’s injuries occurred on January morning.

Mason D Evans, the child’s father, was in charge of the baby when he was 10 years old.

Evans, of 2900 Pineford Dr., told the mother and police that he had fallen asleep holding the child, and the baby had slipped from his grasp and hit her head on the armrest of the sofa they were both on.

The injuries discovered, including a skull fracture, were caused by a much harder blow than striking a cushioned sofa, according to Hershey’s staff.

Evans allegedly told police that he came home from work that morning to relieve his girlfriend of child care duties, fed the baby, and became frustrated when she refused to go back to sleep during a subsequent interview.

Evans claimed he shook the child, then began to feel the effects of a marijuana cigarette he’d smoked shortly after arriving home, and fell asleep on the couch with the baby.

He claimed that the child slipped from his grasp and hit her head on the table.

However, Middletown detective Adam Tankersley claims in the charging document that Evans shook the baby after it fell.

Evans told police that he noticed a red mark on the baby’s face but didn’t seek medical help before his mother arrived to take the child to day care.

When the baby starts crying, Evans says he “freaks out, gets anxiety, and doesn’t know what to do.”

On Monday, no information about the baby’s injuries was immediately available.

Evans, on the other hand, was arrested and charged in January.

19 years old, he was charged with aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment and was sentenced to Dauphin County Prison.

It’s called a preliminary hearing…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.