A man goes viral after sharing a tip on how to avoid being seated next to someone on a plane.

A MAN has given advice on how to avoid being seated next to someone on a plane.

Kenny Strawbridge, a Tiktok user, posted a video that went viral after people took the advice to heart.

The video showed a plane filling up with passengers looking for seats that had not been assigned to them.

Kenny, who goes by the handle @yourgffavhooper, panned around to reveal a man snoozing in the window seat behind him.

In an attempt to prevent anyone from sitting, he had spread his belongings across the middle and aisle seats in their row.

No one would wake the man up if he pretended to be sleeping, so no one would ask him to move his belongings.

Everyone would be seated and he would have the entire row to himself by the time the flight was ready to take off.

“When you fake sleep during boarding so you can keep the middle seat open,” Kenny captioned the video.

The video has nearly 2 million views, but some viewers were not impressed with the suggestion and threatened to wake the man up.

“I’ll step over,” said one participant.

“It makes no difference to me.”

“F*** that, I’d wake you up,” wrote another.

“No problem,” a third said.

“I’d wake up your sorry a**.”

“I’d just move your s*** and sit down because you did this,” a fourth person wrote.

