A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide at a Harrisburg bar.

A man has been arrested in connection with a slaying at a Harrisburg bar.

Harrisburg police say they have apprehended the killer of Xavier “Junior” King, who was fatally shot 48 hours ago.

At 9 p.m. on Ivy Lane in the city, Shawn Cornell Davenport Jr. was apprehended.

Police say it happened Tuesday.

When King was shot around 8:30 p.m., police said he was at The Cafe in the 2300 block of Derry Street.

The murder was dubbed an “assassination” by prosecutors.

According to police, Davenport, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, firearms violations, and reckless endangerment.

Davenport, Jr., Shawn Cornell

The Harrisburg Police Department provided this photo.

According to online court dockets, Davenport has multiple drug possession and distribution convictions dating back to 2009.

Due to the homicide charge, the Harrisburg man was denied bail at his arraignment.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police department at 717-558-6900.

The department’s Crimewatch website also accepts tips and information.

INFOSURHOY has more: