A man has been charged in the shooting death of a mother who was shielding her son on a Harrisburg porch.

On the porch of a Harrisburg home, a man was charged with the shooting death of a mother shielding her son.

In connection with a summer shooting that killed a woman on her front porch and injured her 6-year-old son, Harrisburg police arrested a man on homicide charges.

Erin Walsh, 27, was fatally shot in the head and leg in the 1400 block of Berryhill Street on June 28.

According to court records, her son was struck in both legs and has recovered, but still walks with a limp.

Walsh died as a result of her son’s protection, according to her husband.

When she was hit, she had grabbed her son and was attempting to get him inside.

Raymeir Haynes, 30, was charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, and five other charges by a grand jury.

He was arrested and booked into the Dauphin County Jail on Monday, where he remained without bond on Wednesday.

6th, 2021

Video surveillance cameras captured images of a Kia Optima linked to Haynes before and after the shooting, according to court documents filed against him.

Haynes is suspected of driving a white Kia Optima past Walsh’s house, then turning around and returning to the house a second time, this time with a passenger, and opening fire.

It was around 7:00 p.m.

According to the grand jury presentation, “within moments of the shooting, video surveillance captured Haynes driving the vehicle and holding a firearm.”

Several others were outside, on porches, and on neighboring properties at the time of the shooting.

To avoid being shot at, they had to duck for cover.

Someone on the block may have also fired a shot at the Kia, according to police.

Surveillance footage revealed that the Kia had a bullet hole in the driver’s side rear door after the shooting, but not before.

Surveillance footage from a number of locations followed the Kia’s path from Berryhill Street to Steelton shortly after the shooting.

Haynes’ Kia was not found after police searched the area.

The unoccupied vehicle, on the other hand, was discovered by officers on July 2 in Steelton.

It didn’t have a bullet hole in the back driver’s side door at the time.

The Kia had dirty brakes, police told the grand jury.

