A man has been charged with attempting to murder a newborn baby and injuring another person seriously.

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a baby and seriously assaulting another.

Andrew White appeared in court today in Glasgow to face the charges.

He’s accused of attempting to murder a one-month-old baby at a Shotts home.

On March 31 and April 1, 2018, the 31-year-old, of Dundee, allegedly grabbed the baby, repeatedly shook him, and inflicted blunt force trauma to his head and body by means unknown.

Between September 24 and December 10, 2010, White is accused of repeatedly assaulting another child at a property in Livingston, causing him serious injury and putting his life in jeopardy.

When the alleged attacks began, the boy was said to be less than two weeks old.

The child was allegedly seized, his body pressed, and he was subjected to further blunt force trauma.

White is facing a third charge of missing a previous court appearance.

Today, White’s lawyer, Michael Anderson, was supposed to represent him.

Mr Anderson, on the other hand, informed the court that he and the instructing solicitor would no longer be representing White.

The case was postponed until later by Lady Stacey.

“You have heard Mr Anderson’s announcement that he will no longer act for you,” she told White.

“You must appear (at the next hearing), and you should seek legal counsel as soon as possible.”

“I’m telling you, you need to hire a new lawyer.”

In the meantime, White is out on bail.