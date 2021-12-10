A man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly dismembering a woman in Pennsylvania.

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after dismembering a woman in Pennsylvania.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —

— After police say he killed a Pennsylvania woman and dumped her dismembered body into a bay, a Florida grand jury indicted a man on first-degree murder charges Thursday.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced that Robert Kessler, 69, had been indicted.

Stephanie Crone-Overholts, 47, of Erie, Pennsylvania, was killed last month, and he was charged with second-degree murder.

A fisherman discovered her body parts in McKay Bay.

Her tattoo — three hearts with her son’s name — was photographed and released by the police.

The photos went viral on the internet and were eventually returned to her family in Pennsylvania, where she had gone missing.

Kessler’s relationship with Crone-Overholts was murky.

Interim Tampa Police Chief Ruben Delgado said last month that the two met at a fast-food restaurant and had been living together since.

Delgado said police discovered her blood in his van and house.

It’s unclear whether Kessler has hired an attorney who can comment on the allegations.

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether or not to pursue the death penalty.

