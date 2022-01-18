A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old British girl who died in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old British girl killed in a skiing accident in the French Alps.

The accident occurred last Saturday around 11 a.m. in Flaine, a ski resort in the eastern Haute-Savoie department of France.

The 40-year-old suspect has been held in Bonnevile, eastern France, since Saturday.

The man, a volunteer firefighter, had been “skiing at high speed,” according to Karline Bouisset, the public prosecutor in Bonneville.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect fly over a “slight bump” on the ski slope and collide with the child, who has been identified as Ophélie by locals.

After the incident, the girl was airlifted to the hospital, but she died in the helicopter.

In the resort run by France’s ESF national ski school, the five-year-old was taking a lesson on a Blue beginners’ slope.

“The skier who caused the death has been charged with manslaughter,” a source close to the investigation said.

“He has been placed under judicial supervision and is charged with a willful breach of safety obligations.”

Up to five years in prison and a £62,000 fine are possible penalties for the crime.

Since Saturday, a dozen people have been interviewed “at length,” according to Ms Bouisset, including direct witnesses to the tragedy.

“The child was in single file behind the group and was about to make a right turn when she was violently struck by a skier approaching at high speed who tried in vain to avoid her,” she explained.

The skier attempted to give first aid to the child, who was skiing with four other girls and boys, but she never regained consciousness.

Witnesses described him as being “in a state of significant shock.”

Ophélie is thought to have lived in Geneva with her British parents, who also own a vacation home in Les Carroz, an Alpine ski resort.

“We are actively looking for a psychologist who speaks English for the family, who have returned to Geneva,” said Jean-Paul Constant, mayor of nearby Arâches.

“They, like many others involved in this tragedy, are in a state of shock.”

Yesterday, a post-mortem was scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, but the results have yet to be released.

