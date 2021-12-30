A man in Florida was attacked by a tiger he attempted to pet at a zoo, prompting a deputy to fatally shoot the animal.

A Florida man was attacked by a tiger he attempted to pet at a zoo, prompting a deputy to fatally shoot the animal.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was forced to shoot a zoo’s tiger after it grabbed the arm of a cleaning-service worker who had apparently tried to pet or feed the animal.

The worker, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

His current condition was not disclosed.

The 8-year-old Malayan tiger died of its wounds, according to a spokesman for the Naples Zoo.

The man who was bitten worked for a third-party cleaning service that was in charge of the zoo’s restrooms and gift shops, according to authorities.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man entered an unauthorized area and reached through the tiger’s enclosure’s fencing in an attempt to pet or feed Eko.

According to the sheriff’s office, the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled him toward the enclosure.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the zoo and kicked the enclosure in an attempt to get the tiger to release the man’s arm.

The tiger was then shot by the deputy.

The man, who is in his twenties, was seriously injured and Collier County EMS transported him to a hospital as a trauma alert.

After being shot, the tiger retreated to the back of the enclosure, where it died of its injuries.

According to the Naples Zoo website, Eko arrived in February 2020 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

According to the website, Malayan tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 200 mature individuals remaining in the wild.

