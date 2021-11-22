A man ‘intentionally’ drove into a Christmas parade in Wausheka, Wisconsin, after fleeing a domestic disturbance.

The driver, who had fled the scene, is being charged with five counts of ‘intentional homicide.’

According to Waukesha’s police chief, the man suspected of crashing his car into a Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing at least five people and injuring 48, had just left the scene of a domestic dispute.

There is no evidence that the Sunday crash was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr, knew anyone in the parade, according to police chief Dan Thompson.

Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, faces five counts of intentional homicide, according to the chief.

Four women, ranging in age from 52 to 79, as well as an 81-year-old man, were killed, including members of a ‘Dancing Grannies’ club.

The parade had been a joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats just moments before the car struck.

However, the SUV sped past barricades, striking dancers, musicians, and others.

Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren, described it as “dummies being thrown in the air.”

“It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we just saw?’ And then you looked down the road and saw only people laying in the road.”

At least nine patients are in critical condition, the majority of whom are children, and seven more are in serious condition as a result of the incident.

Mr Thompson stated that police were not pursuing the suspect when he crashed through the barriers, but that an officer fired a shot at him in an attempt to prevent his vehicle from colliding with the parade.

Mr. Brooks is currently facing two criminal charges in Milwaukee County.

He is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping, and battery in one case, which was filed on November 5th.

A woman told police that Brooks intentionally ran her over with his car in a gas station parking lot after a fight, according to documents.

Her injuries necessitated her being taken to the hospital.

Mr Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm in the other case, which was filed in July 2020.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were “devasted by this terrible tradegy of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade,” according to the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing,” the group continued.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

