A man is accused of shooting at a police officer in Pennsylvania.

A man has been charged with shooting at a police officer in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA — A suburban Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to three shots fired into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day.

Last week, Anthony Nero, 48, pleaded guilty to federal charges of sending threatening communications and cyberstalking in connection with threats made just days before the three shots were fired in early January.

20 to the Montgomery County Democratic Party’s Norristown headquarters.

The shots, which caused no injuries, were linked to Nero by a threatening email sent in January, according to authorities.

7, a day after the riot at the US Capitol, warning that the party should “probably beef up security,” referring to President Trump and his false claim that the election was rigged.

Authorities claim Nero expressed concern about losing his family, the COVID-19 shutdown, and the election.

When the case was moved to federal court, he was charged with terroristic threats, terrorism, reckless endangering, and a firearms count, but those charges were dropped.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Nero said little during the hearing, answering the judge’s questions succinctly and acknowledging that “unfortunately,” the facts of the case were accurate as presented.

Following Wednesday’s proceedings, defense attorney Timothy Woodward said his client is “extremely remorseful for his actions.”

“I can’t help but believe the political climate in our country at the time of the offense, as well as rhetoric from elected officials, had a profound impact on him and contributed to his actions that day,” Woodward said.

Nero is being held in custody until his sentencing on April 14.

Before crashing into a central Pennsylvania salon, a drunk driver was going 101 mph, according to police.

A Middletown Township official resigns after his hateful and conspiratorial posts were exposed.