A man reveals a brilliant secret hidden in his home that allows him to get downstairs super quickly.

A MAN has revealed the genius solution he installed in his home to quickly descend the stairs: a slide.

Dan Clark, a TikTok user, shared the incredible installation, which many users said reminded them of a childhood fantasy.

The London-based teen has taken a piece of the playground with him and modified it to reduce his commute time to work.

“I can’t remember the last time I used the stairs,” he boasted in the incredible video, which has over 215,000 views.

Dan is seen in the middle of an upstairs room, lifting up a strange-looking trap door to reveal a slide that leads straight into his kitchen.

He then films himself gliding down the curved slide in a matter of seconds, making hesitant stair climbers around the world green with envy.

The TikToker’s ingenious mode of transportation whisks him down the stairs and onto his feet.

For those who are curious about how he gets back up, he posted a follow-up video showing him expertly climbing up the slide.

Concerned commenters were reassured that the high-speed slide was safe, and Dan joked that “the risk of serious injury adds to the thrill.”

“NO!! SERIOUSLY? I want one,” one user exclaimed.

Another awestruck TikToker added, “You’re the one living all our childhood dreams.”

“Wow!!! It really should be a standard feature in all houses, start the day right,” a third person wrote.

But this isn’t the first time that wacky home additions have caused a stir on the app.

One group of university friends revealed their bizarre living situation, including the fact that their shower is hidden in a cave with a pothole.

A peephole in the toilet door, a bird in one of the lads’ bedroom windows, and a pothole in the middle of their pad were also displayed.

Another user uploaded a video tour of their maze-like apartment, which made people “seasick” and swear it was unlivable.

The cramped New York apartment features narrow hallways that get tighter as you turn the corner, leading to a small living room and kitchen.

One DIY enthusiast, who was sick of her steps, was quoted £900 for a trendy paneled staircase, so she made her own out of Bandamp;Q bargains.

By tackling the job herself, Patricia Bradley, a mother of two, saved around four days and £70.