A man reveals the disgusting reason why hotel ice machines should never be used.

A MAN has revealed why hotel guests should never use the ice machines.

@thecesarishere, a Tiktok user, posted a video of an ice machine in a hotel, which did not appear to be very appealing.

When he opened the machine’s door, he discovered it was filthy and covered in what appeared to be dust, dirt, and mould.

He then lifted a plastic cover to reveal the water running down the filthy machine before being transformed into ice and used by visitors.

“And this is why you don’t drink ice from hotels,” he wrote on the video, which he captioned, “Hotel secrets revealed.”

More than 80,000 people have viewed the video.

One hotel employee was concerned because it appeared to be a relatively clean ice machine compared to others they’d seen.

“I worked at a hotel doing ice machine maintenance,” someone wrote.

You have no idea what’s going on.

In comparison to most, this appears to be in excellent condition.”

“That’s actually very clean compared to the ones I’ve seen,” said another.

Hotel ice machines and ice buckets can be rife with bacteria, according to a previous investigation by US public health inspectors.

Ice machines aren’t the only thing you should avoid in a hotel the next time you visit.

