A man set fire to a building in New Jersey after losing his job there, according to a prosecutor.

After losing his job, a man set fire to a building in New Jersey, according to a prosecutor.

Authorities say a man from Ocean County set fire to his former employer’s basement after he was fired from the Lakewood company.

After the fire around 2 a.m., Jorge Euxaque-Ballesteros, 25, of Toms River, was charged with aggravated arson and burglary.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D Billhimer, the arrest was made on Wednesday.

A sprinkler system alarm prompted police and firefighters to respond to the Cross Street building, according to the prosecutor.

A fire in the basement of the unidentified business was put out by firefighters.

In a statement, Billhimer said the fire was started by an “unknown person using an open flame to ignite cardboard and paper in the basement.”

“Following further investigation, it was discovered that Euxaque-Ballesteros, a former employee of the company who had recently been fired, was the one who started the fire.”

According to authorities, Euxaque-Ballesteros was arrested on the same day by detectives from the prosecutor’s office and Lakewood police.

More details were not available right away.

[email protected] is the email address for Noah Cohen.

