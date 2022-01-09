A man used a baseball bat to attack a window cleaner for making fun of his sick dog.

A man swung a baseball bat at a window cleaner for making fun of his sick dog.

After ‘derogatory’ remarks about the dog were made on social media, Richard Mooney pounced on his victim Thomas McGuire in the street in Milton, hitting him three times.

A judge heard how the 33-year-old’s life was in danger after he was struck three times.

Mooney’s lawyer, Graham Robertson, testified in Glasgow’s High Court that there had been “friction” between Mooney and Mr McGuire, the first offender.

“He had a dog,” the advocate explained.

“It was talked about on social media.

Derogatory comments were made in response to the operation.

“The bat was made of aluminum, but it was hollow on the inside.

He was 19 years old at the time, and he is not an anti-social individual.”

During the hearing, Lord Summers stated that it was clear that the men were “not the best of friends” and that any messages exchanged were not “New Year greetings.”

Mooney, of Lambhill in the city, was charged with attempted murder, as well as allegations that Mr McGuire had been hit and driven at.

Instead, prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to a lesser charge of assault with the intent to cause bodily harm and endangering life.

Any mention of a car was also removed.

Mooney’s bail was extended, and his sentencing was postponed until February 3 in Edinburgh, according to Lord Summers.

Kai Naismith, 22, also of Lambhill, had his not guilty plea to the attempted murder charge accepted.