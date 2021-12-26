A man was arrested for attempted murder after a Christmas Eve attack left a woman with serious head injuries.

A woman was attacked violently on Christmas Eve, prompting detectives to launch an investigation.

After a woman suffered serious head injuries, officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

At around 10.20 p.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to an address in West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight.

After receiving reports of a woman being assaulted, emergency personnel rushed to the scene.

Officers found a 42-year-old woman with serious head injuries who was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, where she is still in critical condition.

On suspicion of attempted murder, a 41-year-old man from Ryde was arrested today.

Currently, he is being held in police custody in Newport.

