A man was attacked by a gang of ten in Glasgow’s city centre, prompting police to issue an urgent appeal.

The gang of ten men punched the 26-year-old in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, before fleeing the scene on Rose Street.

A 26-year-old man was walking along Sauchiehall Street, heading towards Buchanan Street, at around 1.20 a.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, when he was approached by a group of around ten men.

The group then proceeded to brutally attack him, punching him in the face and knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head.

The men then bolted from the scene, running down Rose Street.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a serious head injury.

The suspects are described as white, in their teens or early twenties, and wearing a black hooded top with a white motif on the chest, dark trousers, and red sneakers with white soles.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack to contact us,” Detective Constable Matthew McCann said.

People may believe we have all the information we require, but this is not the case.

“It’s critical that we have all the details; please contact us if you have any information that could help us identify the men in the group.”

“A young man has been seriously injured, and it’s critical that we find those responsible for the attack.”

We’re still looking at relevant CCTV footage from the area, but anyone who was on Sauchiehall Street or Rose Street at the time and has any personal footage that could help our investigation should contact us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and mention incident number 0377 from February 6th.

Anonymity can be maintained by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.