A man was found guilty of assassinating a visitor who came to the property to retrieve logs.

A man was found guilty of murdering a visitor who was trying to retrieve logs from the property.

After a one-week trial, an Adams County man charged in the shotgun slaying of another man following an argument over wooden logs was found guilty of third-degree murder on Friday.

Wyatt Rickrode, 27, of Biglerville, is scheduled to be sentenced on April 22 for the murder of Jessie G Carbaugh, 29, outside his Biglerville home on May 23, 2020.

According to Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Zawisky, who was deputized to assist with the trial, Rickrode, who had no prior criminal record, faces up to 40 years in state prison.

The trial began on Monday and included over 20 witnesses.

The decision was made on Friday.

Before the fatal shooting in 2020, Wyatt Rickrode had no criminal record.

Carbaugh and his family returned to their former home the day before he was killed, with permission from the landlord, to retrieve some logs they had left behind when they moved out six months before.

They arrived in the 3500 block of Chambersburg Road and were quickly greeted by a newcomer, Rickrode, who didn’t like where they parked their truck to retrieve the logs, according to Zawisky.

There was a fight that ensued.

According to prosecutors, Rickrode retreated into his trailer and returned outside with an AR12 semi-automatic shotgun.

According to trial testimony, he shot Carbaugh in the abdomen from a few feet away in front of his father, stepmother, sister, and brother.

“After the shooting, the victim’s father, Dan Carbaugh, tackled and disarmed the defendant, as well as briefly assaulting him,” Zawisky said.

Prosecutors called inside-the-trailer witnesses, including Rickrode’s girlfriend and brother, who testified that they tried to prevent Rickrode from returning outside, according to Zawisky.

“At least two witnesses testified that as he was getting the shotgun, the defendant said ‘he was sick and tired of people not listening to him,'” Zawisky said.

The defendant claimed he acted in self-defense during his trial.

The Commonwealth, on the other hand, claimed that the defendant started the fight, failed to retreat, and went on the offensive, according to Zawisky.

“The defendant made a completely unnecessary decision to get a gun,” Zawisky explained.

“All the victim and his family wanted was to get their hands on their property…

