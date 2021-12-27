A man was killed in a suspected violent attack on Christmas Day, prompting a murder investigation.

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was fatally injured late on Christmas Day.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, died at a home in Tyne and Wear shortly before 11.20 p.m. after an alleged assault.

Following 999 calls, police and paramedics rushed to the property in the village of Newbottle, between Chester-le-Street and Sunderland.

The man died at the scene despite their efforts.

Specially trained family liaison officers are assisting him and his loved ones.

Nothumberland’s detectives are looking into the horror.

Officers were still on the scene late tonight.

On suspicion of murder, a 34-year-old man was arrested.

Cops questioned him this evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hudson.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the victim’s family and friends at this truly tragic time,” she said.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident has been launched.

“All parties are thought to know each other, and the public is not in danger.”

“Officers are still in the area conducting their investigation, and I would encourage anyone with concerns to contact them.”

Anyone with information should contact police via the Northumbria Police website’s ‘Tell Us Something’ page or by calling 101 and referencing log NP-20211225-0752.