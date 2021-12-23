A man was ordered to destroy videos and images taken with hidden cameras of a State College couple.

A man has been ordered to destroy videos and images taken with hidden cameras of a State College couple.

WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has ordered a former Penn State student to destroy all images, videos, and audio recordings of a State College couple he spied on with hidden cameras for six months.

Niles D Knutrud was also ordered by US Middle District Judge Matthew W Brann on Thursday not to disseminate any of the material and to pay Matthew and Tina Edelstein Crust (dollar)29,950 in attorney fees and (dollar)465 in litigation costs.

On October 1, a jury will hear the case.

Tina Crust was awarded $11,500 in damages, and her husband was awarded $11,000.

During the trial, Knutrud, 31, of Westborough, Massachusetts, stated that he only had (dollar)32 in his bank accounts.

He has Crohn’s disease and a serious back condition that requires a costly fusion every six weeks, according to the former nuclear engineering student.

When the Crusts began sharing an apartment with Knutrud, who they had known for two years, they were Penn State students and dating.

Knutrud gave them a DVD player as a Christmas present that year, which he placed at the foot of their bed.

They became suspicious when Knutrud would occasionally take it upstairs to his bedroom.

They took it to a Best Buy in May 2018, where the presence of a camera, microphone, and storage device was confirmed by the staff.

Knutrud installing the player and focusing it on the bed were among 43 motion-activated videos found on a USB card reader viewed during a police investigation.

Multiple hard drives, storage devices, and computer-related equipment, as well as two cameras hidden in a bathroom, were discovered in the apartment.

Crust and his then-girlfriend were seen in videos naked or partially naked, performing a sex act.

Audio recordings were also made.

After pleading guilty to a charge of intercepting communications, Knutrud was charged criminally in Centre County and sentenced to two years probation in March.

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for two men suspected of robbing a spa employee.

The killing of a Lebanon man by the Marshals fugitive task force was justified, according to the Tioga County coroner.