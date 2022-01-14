A man was robbed and assaulted in East Kilbride Lane, and three suspects are being sought.

On January 13, around 10.30 p.m., an accident occurred in a lane in Calderwood between Ayton Park North and Maxwellton Avenue.

According to Lanarkshire Live, three men approached the 38-year-old victim and assaulted him before robbing him of his phone.

His wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police, and a police cordon remains in place at the scene this morning.

“At about 10.30pm on Thursday, January 13 at the lane between Ayton Park North and Maxwellton Avenue in East Kilbride, a 38-year-old male was approached and assaulted by three males,” Sergeant Scott Anderson told Lanarkshire Live.

“The males then proceeded to steal his cellphone before fleeing.”

The man was taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

“At this time, there are no suspects, and police investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101.”