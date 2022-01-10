A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for strangling and torching a Hershey grandmother.

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for strangling and setting fire to a Hershey grandmother.

For the 2019 murder of a Hershey woman who was the mother of his girlfriend, a Dauphin County man was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison on Monday.

Calvin Purdie Jr., who has maintained his innocence in the strangling death of Charlotte Chaplin, 49, showed no reaction to Judge William Tully’s order, and his lawyers said they will appeal the conviction.

Tully, who presided over Purdie’s November trial and an earlier trial in which jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict, said he was handing down maximum sentences and ordering them to run consecutively because the evidence gathered in the case convinced him that the second jury’s third-degree murder verdict was valid.

Tully told Purdie that the case was “as close to a first-degree murder case as you can get without a first-degree murder verdict.”

The juxtaposition of surveillance tapes showing Chaplin going about her daily activities on what would be her last day of life, and case photos of her corpse in her West Chocolate Avenue home also haunted the judge.

Tully said, “This was a lady who did not deserve to end up the way she did.”

Chaplin worked for Reese’s in Derry Township for many years and was an active member of her church, the Healing Center Church of God in Christ.

She was the mother of four children and the grandmother of thirteen grandchildren.

Purdie, 35, said nothing during the hour-long hearing on Monday, except to say “Yes sir” when the judge asked if he understood his right to appeal.

The family of Chaplin, on the other hand, had a lot to say.

Kevin Martin Sr., Chaplin’s ex-husband; Kenneth Martin, one of their sons; and D’Vesha Geter, one of Chaplin’s nieces, all pleaded with Purdie to get the maximum sentence possible for robbing them of a woman who they described as a magnet for their family and someone who consistently brought joy to their lives.

Kevin Martin said he and Chaplin moved to Harrisburg from Jersey City, NJ more than 20 years ago because they thought they could build a better and safer community…

