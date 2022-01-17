A man was shot and killed in a Harrisburg bar where a double stabbing occurred last year, according to a report.

Last year, a man was shot and killed in a bar in Harrisburg after a double stabbing.

In the 8:30 p.m. shooting, a man was killed, and police in Harrisburg say they have no suspects.

Bill’s Café, 2300 block of Derry Street, was the scene of a shooting on Sunday.

According to ABC27, one man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

Police in Harrisburg could not be reached for comment on the case as of Monday morning.

Last summer, a double stabbing occurred at the Allison Hill bar.

On August 12, Mark Bethune is accused of walking into Bill’s Cafe at 2312 Derry Street.

According to city police, a man stabbed two people around 8:30 p.m.

According to online court dockets, Bethune was charged with aggravated assault as of last report.

He has several open cases, including one from last year with forgery charges and another from August 25 with theft of leased property charges.