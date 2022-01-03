A man was taken to hospital in Glasgow after a car accident, and St Vincent Street was shut down.

A man was rushed to hospital in Glasgow after a car accident, and St Vincent Street was closed.

Police, fire, and ambulance crews all responded quickly to the two-vehicle accident.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with traffic violations.

Following a collision involving two vehicles in Glasgow’s city centre, a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Around 5:10 p.m. yesterday (January 2), a collision occurred on Newton Street, next to the M8, near Charing Cross station, resulting in a large emergency response.

Pictures from the scene showed a large police, fire, and ambulance presence outside the Scottish Power HQ building on St Vincent Street, which was closed to traffic for about 50 minutes as a result of the collision.

A man was taken to Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

They also revealed that a 50-year-old man has been charged with traffic violations.

“Police were called around 5.10pm on Sunday, 2 January 2021, following a report of a two vehicle road crash on Newton Street in Glasgow,” a Police Scotland spokesman said.

“Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and one man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for non-life threatening injuries.

“A 50-year-old man was charged with traffic violations.”