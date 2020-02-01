A man who viciously stabbed his partner to death in front of their three kids is jailed for 18 years

A man who brutally stabbed his partner to death by slashing her head, neck and chest has been jailed for 18 years.

Daniel Eckersley murdered Amanda Harris with a kitchen knife in front of their three young children while their young son desperately tried to save his mum’s life.

The 40-year-old killer was said to be in a drug-induced psychosis after overdosing on Tramadol and becoming convinced his partner, 36, was poisoning the family.

One of their young sons battled to stop the attack, but was kicked away by his violent dad, who proceeded to try and torch the house using a cigarette lighter.

Neighbours found Ms Harris and dragged her body from the fire in her south-east Melbourne home, after Eckersley fled with the children.

Eckersley was sentenced to a maximum of 18 years in prison for the attack on his partner at their home in Cranbourne North on July 7, 2018.

Ms Harris’ distraught mother sobbed and screamed as her daughter’s killer was jailed in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Thursday.

‘You b*****d,’ the victim’s mother yelled.

‘What about his kids? This is bull****.’

The woman continued to sob and yell as she was led out of the courtroom.

Eckersley said he was in a psychotic state caused by prescription drug abuse when he took a hammer to the kitchen and then stabbed Ms Harris in the head, neck, chest and upper body.

He had been taking far more than the recommended amount of the opioid drug Tramadol and anti-depressant Pristiq.

Justice John Champion described the killing as an act of ‘savagery’ committed against a defenceless woman.

‘The impact on your children of seeing you murder their mother is difficult to fully imagine,’ the judge said.

‘Having committed this awful crime, you did not then help … but acted to destroy her body and the scene by attempting to burn down your home with her body in it.

‘You treated your children callously after they had witnessed your brutality by driving them away and telling them to tell others Ms Harris had committed suicide.’

But Justice Champion handed Eckersley a lesser sentence because he was suffering from psychosis.

‘It must be clearly acknowledged that when you committed this horrible and intensely violent crime, you were in a severe acute psychotic state,’ he said.

Eckersley had a history of abusing prescription and illicit drugs as well as alcohol.

His mental state deteriorated markedly in the lead-up to the murder.

Days before she was killed, Ms Harris took a ‘depressed, sad and tearful’ Eckersley to the doctor and was so concerned she also contacted his family.

‘(Ms Harris) was a loving and caring partner and mother,’ Justice Champion said.

‘You have deprived your children of both their mother and also of you. Your actions have destroyed your own family.’

Eckersley recovered quickly from his psychotic episode after being arrested.

The judge accepted the killer was remorseful and did not believe he posed a continued threat to the community, with the caveat that he never again used the drug Tramadol.

Psychotic reactions are a rare side effect of the commonly-used medication, but Justice Champion will ask Victoria’s coroner to look at whether doctors should be given more information about the risks involved.

Eckersley has spent 572 days in pre-sentence detention and must serve at least 14 years before being eligible for release on parole.