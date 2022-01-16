A man who was shot on Baillieston Street was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 31-year-old was seriously injured in the attack on Barony Drive at 12:10 a.m. yesterday (Saturday, January 15).

The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by emergency services before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Police Scotland.

“Following inquiries, we are now able to confirm that this man was shot in the Barony Drive area shortly before he was discovered,” Detective Inspector Andy Wright said.

“This was a targeted attack, and the 31-year-old man appears to have been the intended victim, but we understand that such incidents can be frightening.”

“The roads in the area will reopen today, but we will have increased patrols after that, and I want to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to find whoever is responsible.”

“We’d like to hear from anyone with information, and if you were in the area at the time and haven’t already spoken to police, we’d encourage you to do so.”

You might know something that can help us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 0014 from Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and give anonymous information.