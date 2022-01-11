A mansion goes on the market for £4.1 million… and it hides a magical secret.

A mansion is up for sale for £4.1 million… and it hides a magical secret.

A HOUSE IN ORLANDO has been listed for (dollar)5.6 million (£4.1 million).

The Florida mansion, which appears swanky enough from the outside, hides a stunning secret: a Harry Potter area complete with characters, models, and iconic moments from the books and films.

The house was built to entice Potter fans and to be rented out as a vacation rental.

Guests will enter the magical wizarding world of Harry Potter through a secret revolving door on the top floor, which will transport them from the rest of the house.

Life-sized models of Harry and Dobby will greet visitors alongside a replica of the Hogwarts Express.

Before sleeping in bunks on the train, fans can pose in front of King’s Cross’s platform 9 34.

“It’s wonderful for kids and adults to go onto that top floor,” said Penny Stokes-Hilton, an estate agent.

“It makes you gasp for air.”

It’s truly amazing.

I’ve never seen anything like it in my life, and I doubt I’ll ever see anything like it again.”

The house, with eight bedrooms and ten bathrooms, can accommodate up to 28 people.

Six of the bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, including one with a Harry Potter theme and another with a princess theme.

The house, which is about 10 miles from Walt Disney World in Florida, was built to delight visitors returning from the theme park.

Non-Harry Potter fans can still enjoy the house, which includes a gym, arcade, and home cinema, as well as an outdoor pool with a large sundeck.

