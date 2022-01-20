A Marine driver, 19, has been charged in the Camp Lejeune accident in Jacksonville, North Carolina, where two people were killed by a military vehicle.

Marine driver, 19, charged after military vehicle crash kills two at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

On Wednesday afternoon, two service members were killed in a rollover crash involving a military truck, and the 19-year-old Marine driver was charged.

Two Marines were killed in an accident near a Marine base in North Carolina, troopers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed at a press conference after the accident.

According to WNCT, two others were flown to a nearby hospital by helicopter around 4.40 p.m. Wednesday.

A total of 17 people were injured, according to the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

“Two US Marines were killed and 17 others were injured in a tactical vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 210 and US Highway 17 in Jacksonville, North Carolina on January 19, 2022,” according to the group’s press release.

The names of the deceased will not be released until “24 hours after notification of next of kin,” according to authorities.

In addition, due to privacy laws, the names of the 17 injured are being withheld.

The driver of the truck has been identified as Louis Barrera, a 19-year-old Marine from Springfield, Tennessee.

According to WCTI12, Barrera is charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

The crash involved US Marines stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Two people died at the scene, while 15 others were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in stable condition.

Two patients were airlifted to Wilmington’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

As the tragic incident unfolded, a witness told WITN that “many injured” were present, and that a helicopter would be required to transport the injured to medical care.

In a tweet, the 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed that its personnel were involved.

“We’re working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details about this incident,” the statement stated.

“As new information becomes available, we will release it.”

“Multiple casualties as a result of this incident,” the company later confirmed.

Around 1 p.m., a crash occurred near US Highway 17 and North Carolina Highway 210.

At the moment, the Onslow County Sheriff is on the scene to assist.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol, as well as fire and emergency services from Camp Lejeune, are on the scene.

As crews worked at the crash site, traffic on nearby roads was backed up as cars were diverted.

The vehicle, a seven-ton military Mark23 Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR), was carrying 19 people.

