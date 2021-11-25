A Maryland man is imprisoned for a pitbull puppy scheme.

Mt. Rainier is a Maryland town located in the state of Maryland.

(AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for selling pit bull puppies online but failing to deliver them to buyers.

Fonjeck Eric Azoh, 42, of Mount Rainier, was sentenced to prison in US District Court in Washington on Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

In August, Azoh pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

He must also pay restitution of (dollar)158,000 and forfeit (dollar)67,000 seized by law enforcement.

The Washington Post reached out to Azoh’s lawyer for comment, but he did not respond right away.

His scheme allegedly involved at least 119 victims from 40 different states, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said he got the money from Walmart stores all over Washington, D.C., and neighboring states.

Since his arrest in January, Azoh has been held in custody.

Family members wrote to the court pleading for mercy.

His wife wrote, “I’m writing this letter to show how much me and the kids missed him.”

“My husband is an excellent father who is always concerned about his children.”

INFOSURHOY continues:

A woman’s dismembered body was discovered in a bay in Pennsylvania, and a man has been charged with her death.

Pa. is being sued for human trafficking.

Boys and young men were forced to work by the Mennonite Church.

Investigators say a police officer struck a pedestrian, took the body, and later returned it to the scene.