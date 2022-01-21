A Maryland man was discovered dead in his home, surrounded by 100 poisonous snakes and a 14-foot Burmese python.

In Maryland, a man was discovered dead in his home surrounded by 100 poisonous snakes and a 14-foot Burmese python.

According to reports, the Charles County home was home to rattlesnakes, cobras, black mambas, and other snake species.

The snakes were “discovered in tanks mounted on racks,” according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the snakes were venomous and illegally kept, according to the sheriff’s office.

The snakes, however, were “meticulously cared for,” officials told NBC News.

Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the man’s death, but no obvious signs of foul play have been found.

According to reports, all of the snakes were accounted for, and officials do not believe the man died as a result of one of the reptiles.

The identity of the 49-year-old has yet to be revealed.

After going to check on the man, who had not been seen for a day or so, a neighbor alerted police on January 19.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was discovered on the floor, unconscious.

The man will be autopsied.

According to reports, the largest of the 124 snakes discovered in the home was a 14-foot Burmese python.

To coordinate reptile rescue efforts, Charles County Animal Control is collaborating with detectives.

According to the sheriff’s office, reptile experts from North Carolina and Virginia are also helping.

Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Government, told The Sun via email that none of the snakes removed from the home are being housed or cared for by the county.

“All of the snakes were placed with out-of-state organizations that had the necessary authority, permits, and licenses,” Harris said.

She also mentioned that the local animal shelter is getting “a lot of inquiries” about adopting snakes.

The reptile discovery comes just weeks after a home in another Maryland county was set on fire while the owner was attempting to exterminate a supposedly snake infestation.

The fire on November 23 reportedly caused more than (dollar)1 million in damage to the home in Montgomery County, according to NBC4.