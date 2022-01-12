The seven mysteries surrounding the Alps massacre of a British family include a Masonic gang, Saddam Hussein hitmen, and a hidden husband.

Seven mysteries surround the Alps massacre of a British family, including a Masonic gang, Saddam Hussein’s hitmen, and a hidden husband.

TEN YEARS ON, THE MASSACRE of a British family slaughtered in the Alps remains unsolved, with many unanswered questions.

In September 2012, a man was arrested in connection with the deaths of Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and his mother-in-law Suhaila al-Allaf, 74.

With “double tap” head shots, a shooter circled their parked BMW and killed all three of them.

The couple’s four-year-old daughter, Zeena, hid in the vehicle’s footwell and was unharmed, while her seven-year-old sister, Zainab, was shot and beaten but survived.

Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old French cyclist, was shot seven times at point-blank range and killed in the bloodbath.

And today’s arrest is long overdue, despite the fact that the motive remains unknown.

Despite the lack of progress in the investigation into the murders near the eastern French tourist destination of Lake Annecy, prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis has always maintained that it is still very active.

Despite today’s arrests, there are still a number of unanswered questions, including seven that have lingered over the shocking slaughter for more than a decade.

The al-Hilli family was investigated by French police for possible ties to Saddam Hussein, the deposed Iraqi dictator.

The family’s links to the defunct regime had been suggested as a possible motive for the killings.

Hussein was hanged in 2006, but he is said to have ties to Saad’s father, Kadhim, who fled Iraq in the 1970s and settled in the United Kingdom.

Kadhim was reportedly on a list of “beneficiaries” of Huseein’s fortune, according to reports.

In 2012, it was discovered that Saddam Hussein’s money had been transferred to Kadhim’s Geneva account for £840,000.

Kadhim left a sizable inheritance to his son in his will, and it’s been reported that he and Hussein had a tense relationship.

In 2014, an Iraqi contract killer was apprehended, but no charges were filed against him.

There was speculation last year that the al-Hillis were assassinated by a gang linked to the Freemasons.

The Freemasons are the world’s oldest secretive organization, with “lodges” located all over the globe.

Frederick Vaglio was said to be the “Godfather” of a hitman gang suspected in the murders.

Contract killings, as well as spying on and assaulting victims, have been admitted by members of the Athanor Gang, named after his Paris Freemasons lodge.

The gang’s alleged murders, including one in a layby, are said to be similar to the family’s…

