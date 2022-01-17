A mass funeral was held for 15 Muslims killed in a fire in a New York apartment.

15 Muslims were killed in a fire in a New York apartment, and a mass funeral was held for them.

15 of the 17 victims had their funeral prayers held at the Bronx’s Islamic Cultural Center.

WASHINGTON D.C.

On Sunday, a mass funeral prayer was held for the Muslims who died in a deadly apartment fire in the Bronx’s Tremont neighborhood.

For 15 of the 17 victims of the apartment building fire, a funeral was held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx.

The majority of the attendees were from Gambia.

“This is a very unfortunate situation.”

However, Allah is the source of everything.

Tragedies happen all the time, but we should thank Allah that we are all able to come together,” said the uncle of Haja Dukuray, who lost her entire family of five, including her husband and three children.

At the funeral, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, as well as two Gambian government officials, were present.

At the funeral, Schumer said, “When tragedy strikes, we come together.”

Besides, Adams stated, “I’m here to express the pain that all New Yorkers feel.”

Following the funeral, 11 of the bodies were transported to New Jersey to be buried, while four others were requested to be buried in Gambia.

On January 9, at least 17 people died in an apartment fire, including eight children, and 63 people were poisoned by smoke.

The majority of the residents in the building, according to the New York Mayor’s Office, were immigrant Muslims from Gambia, a West African country.