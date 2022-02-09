A massive fire has destroyed a (dollar)65 million apartment complex that was in the process of being built: photos

A massive fire has destroyed a (dollar)65 million apartment complex that was in the process of being built: pictures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A massive fire ripped through an under-construction five-story apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire officials.

According to Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, there were no injuries reported in the late Tuesday blaze at the construction site, which prompted a “five-alarm response” with more than 80 firefighters on the scene.

“When we got here, there was a fire on the roof,” Fulkerson said.

“The roofing material involved was a rubbery material that does not easily extinguish a fire with water.”

It was simply melting and pooling as it continued to burn, and it quickly spread across the rooftop of this large structure.”

The Canton At Classen Curve was the name of the building in the 1100 block of Northwest 63rd Street, according to Tulsa’s News on 6.

In the spring, the complex was supposed to open.

Wednesday afternoon, fire crews took defensive positions and continued to extinguish hot spots, according to Fire Department Capt.

“Due to the structure’s instability, we’re keeping everyone outside,” Douglas explained.

“We can’t get to a lot of the small hidden pockets of fire.”

The 325-unit, 400,000-square-foot apartment complex was valued at (dollar)65 million, according to Douglas, and is a “total loss.”

A hotel being built next to the apartment complex, according to Douglas, was not harmed.

The massive construction site in northwest Oklahoma City is across the street from the headquarters of Chesapeake Energy Corp. and close to a Torchy’s Tacos restaurant.