A massive multi-vehicle crash in Nevada has killed at least four people after a Cadillac driver went the wrong way down the I-15.

A massive multi-vehicle crash in Nevada has claimed the lives of at least four people after a Cadillac driver went the wrong way down the I-15.

A multi-vehicle crash on a Nevada highway has killed at least four people, according to police.

Cops say a driver went the wrong way on the Interstate 15 in Las Vegas, causing the horrific collision.

The crash, which occurred late Monday night, is thought to have involved at least six vehicles.

Before crashing into a Toyota pickup truck, a red Cadillac was believed to be traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

“It’s been confirmed we have 4 fatalities with at least 6 vehicles involved,” the Nevada State Police Southern Command tweeted.

“The IR15 southbound, south of Sloan, is expected to be closed for about 5 hours.”

“We will provide an update once the travel lanes are reopened.”

“The IR15 sb at Sloan is shut down,” they had previously stated.

All traffic will be diverted to Sloan, from where you can access Las Vegas BLVD sb.”

More to come…

