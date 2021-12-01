A massive shark chases surfers back to shore in this heart-stopping moment.

This is the dramatic moment two surfers were pursued by a large shark as they desperately tried to get back to shore.

In heart-stopping footage shot in Puerto Rico, the beast’s dorsal fin pokes out of the water as choppy waves crash around it, just feet away from the couple.

At Middles Beach, Isabela, two people can be seen desperately trying to swim away as a shark thrashes nearby.

Surfer Rolando Montes can be seen frantically trying to paddle back to the beach, while his friend tries to escape on top of his board.

As his friends fled from the massive predator, stunned onlooker Jorge Benitez filmed the too close for comfort encounter.

Sharks, he claims, are rarely seen in the area.

Benitez said, “This is the first shark I’ve seen.”

“Although they are known to be in the area, they appear to have enough food to cause few if any incidents.”

Shark attacks in the waters off Puerto Rico are uncommon, with the most recent one occurring in 2011.

It comes as the number of shark attacks across the globe continues to rise as swimmers continue to ignore warning signs, resulting in nearly 800 people being mauled in just nine years.

With Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now known as the world’s shark capital, America has surpassed Australia in terms of the number of attacks.

This summer, experts say they’ve seen 50 in the popular vacation spot.

Despite an increase in maulings by the vicious beasts and signs warning of attacks on beaches in the United States and Australia, swimmers continue to put themselves in danger.

As the underwater predators continue to get closer to humans, there have been 49 shark attacks this year, six of which have been fatal.

The United States reported the most shark bites (33), followed by Australia (18).

According to the International Shark Attack File, 791 shark attacks were reported between 2010 and 2019, with an annual global average of 80 bites.

It represents a massive increase over the data from 1970 to 1979, when only 157 attacks were reported.

Surfers and water sports enthusiasts appear to be the most common victims, accounting for 61% of all victims last year.

Meanwhile, a researcher was taken aback when he saw a shark hunting for prey despite being “half eaten.”

The scientist was taken aback when he saw the injured beast mauled in a cannibalistic attack while releasing an oceanic black tip shark into the sea.

Dr. Mario Lebrato, a 35-year-old Spaniard,…

