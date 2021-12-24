A massive winter storm is expected to dump up to ten feet of snow in parts of the United States – here’s where you can have a ‘White Christmas’.

This Christmas, a WINTER storm could dump up to ten feet of snow on California.

The Sierra Nevada could receive 5 to 8 feet of snow over the holidays, with up to 10 feet possible at higher elevations, according to officials.

Authorities advised people to stay away from the mountain passes, which are potentially dangerous.

Two people died in a flooded underpass in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, after their car became submerged.

As a wave of storms swept through the West, Seattle and Portland are also facing the rare possibility of snowy streets.

The weather was being fueled by an atmospheric river — a plume of moisture from the Pacific Ocean that had risen into the sky.

It was expected to rain and snow across much of the region through Christmas, while the Pacific Northwest was expected to experience a days-long cold spell.

After cracks in granite were discovered downstream of Twain Harte Lake Dam in the Sierra Nevada, an evacuation warning was issued for about 150 homes.

Authorities started releasing water, but the dam didn’t appear to be in any immediate danger, according to Tuolomne County sheriff’s Sgt.

Nicco Sandelin stated the following.

“A series of Pacific storms will bring periods of heavy low elevation rain and heavy mountain snow to the Western US through the Christmas weekend,” according to the National Weather Service.

In Orange County, evacuation orders were issued on Thursday night due to the possibility of mudslides and debris flows in three canyons where a wildfire burned the ground bare last December.

On Thursday night, the Orange County Fire Authority reported a mudslide in one canyon that closed some roads, but no injuries were reported.

Several homes were red-tagged after flooding during a storm last week.

After doing everything he could to protect his home, Steve Learned left the area early Thursday morning.

“The last storm killed us, buried our road,” he told KABC-TV. “My street turned into a 2-and-a-half-foot-deep creek bed with rocks and mud.”

I sincerely hope it does not repeat itself.”

Forecasters predicted that the Pacific Northwest would be hit by bitter cold, with measurable snow in Seattle and Portland.

Starting on Saturday, Seattle planned to open two severe weather shelters in the evenings.

According to National Weather Service meteorologist Reid Wolcott, daytime temperatures may struggle to reach freezing, and overnight lows may fall into the single digits into next week.

Wolcott said Thursday, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“It’s been years since we’ve seen forecast data like this at the Seattle weather service.”

On Saturday, Portland and Multnomah County planned to open severe weather shelters.

“Don’t go out if you don’t have to,” Seattle advises.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.