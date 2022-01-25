A medical first could revolutionize organ donation by implanting genetically modified pig kidneys into a brain-dead patient.

A medical first has seen genetically altered pig kidneys implanted into a brain-dead patient, potentially revolutionizing organ donation.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, surgeons at the University of Alabama at Birmingham implanted a genetically modified pig’s kidneys into Jim Parsons, a brain-dead patient.

Parsons’ family gave their consent to the surgical team.

Due to a shortage of human organs, which causes years of waiting for those in need, the experimental medical first could revolutionize organ donations.

The procedure is part of a field known as xenotransplantation, in which animal organs are used to replace human organs that have been genetically altered.

Prof. Dr.

Paige Porrett is the director of clinical translational research for the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s surgery department’s Comprehensive Transplant Institute.

“There was a lot on the line at the time,” Porrett told NBC News.

According to NBC News, Porrett added, “We’re talking about the life’s work of a lot of researchers, scientists.”

“This was the hope of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of patients we hadn’t met yet.”

The surgeons were nervous as they waited to see if Parsons’ kidneys turned black in minutes, indicating that the implant had failed and that his body had rejected the kidneys.

The surgery was a success because the kidneys turned pink and produced urine 23 minutes later.

“I’m sure high-fives were exchanged at that point,” Dr.

The lead surgeon, Jayme Locke, explained.

The American Journal of Transplantation published an article about the successful surgery last Thursday.

Before removing Parsons’ own kidneys, the surgical team obtained permission from his family.

The kidneys that had been genetically modified remained functional until they were removed 77 hours later.

