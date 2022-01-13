A member of the Pennsylvania school board wants to stop using CNN as an “instructional resource” for students

Today in Pennsylvania

You can listen to the most recent episode of “Today in Pennsylvania” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps like Alexa, Apple, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Every weekday, new episodes of “Today in Pa.” are available on INFOSURHOY. Feel free to subscribe, follow, or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!

A Westmoreland County school board member wants the superintendent to stop using a CNN news program and other broadcasts as “instructional resources” for students.

Almost a year after announcing that its Native American mascot would be changed, another school district has decided to bring back its original mascot.

The disease that killed hundreds of birds last year is still a mystery.

Finally, we learned more about the new Lay’s potato chips from the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.

These are the topics discussed in the latest episode of “Today in Pennsylvania,” a daily weekday podcast hosted by Claudia Dimuro from INFOSURHOYcom.

“Today in Pa.” is devoted to sharing the most important and interesting stories from Pennsylvania, ensuring that you are aware of what is going on in the state right now.

The following articles are discussed in today’s show.

Consider leaving us a review on Apple Podcasts or Amazon if you enjoy “Today in Pennsylvania.”

Reviews help other people find the show, and we’d like to know what you think of it as well.