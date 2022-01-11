A Mercedes collides with a railway bridge, killing a 17-year-old girl and injuring an 18-year-old friend seriously.

After a Mercedes collides with a railway bridge, a 17-year-old girl is killed and an 18-year-old pal is seriously injured.

A TEENAGE girl has died in a horrific car accident in Manchester, and an 18-year-old man is fighting for his life.

The 17-year-old girl was a passenger in the front seat of a white Mercedes that collided with a railway bridge.

At 11:45 p.m., police, firefighters, and paramedics arrived on the scene in Mancunian Way and extracted the victims from the wreckage.

All three of them were rushed to the hospital.

Despite the efforts of emergency personnel and medics, the girl was unable to be saved.

The 18-year-old passenger in the back seat is critically injured.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is still underway.

The massive emergency response can be seen in photos from the scene.

The car’s bonnet had been shorn off, and the windscreen had been shattered.

Eastbound between London Road and Fairfield Street, the major route, which is part of the inner ring road, is closed.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman who has died,” said Greater Manchester Police today.

“Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact police on 0161 856 4741 and give incident 3221 of 10012022 as their reference.”